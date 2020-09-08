The company has been appointed exclusive tyre supplier to this prestigious series, adding another top-level global racing series to its portfolio.



All WTCR teams will use a single specification of slick Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre in dry conditions and have access to a further single wet specification.



The decision to use just one versatile slick tyre, rather than a number of compounds, is important to Goodyear’s partnership with WTCR and series promoter Eurosport Events. WTCR races are flat-out sprints, with no mid-race tyre changes.



Sebastian Trinks, Sales Account Manager, Goodyear’s event leader for WTCR and PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series also promoted by Eurosport Events, explained the reasoning behind the single tyre specification.



“It’s important to make everything cost-effective and accessible, so Goodyear has put a lot of effort into creating a highly versatile tyre compound that can cope with a wide range of conditions and car types. Having just one tyre specification, plus the wet-weather compound, significantly reduces costs and freight volumes, which is of paramount importance for a globe-trotting series like WTCR.



“To create the versatile compound that we have here, we had to keep in mind the changing conditions of WTCR tracks. While there are no longer any street circuits on the 2020 calendar, we’re expecting them to return in future seasons. The streets of Marrakesh, Vila Real or Macau are completely different to race tracks like Zolder or Aragón, and the Nürburgring poses a completely different set of challenges, too.



“There is also a lot of variety in the cars used in WTCR. With seven manufacturers represented - Hyundai, Honda, CUPRA, Lynk & Co, Audi, Renault** and Alfa Romeo – we needed to design a tyre that allows every team and driver to maximise the performance of their car.”



Each team will have 16 slick tyres at Zolder and 12 at the Nürburgring. This allocation is increased to 16 again for the remaining rounds with three races each. From the Nürburgring onwards, they can also carry over tyres from previous rounds if desired.



In addition to its position as exclusive tyre supplier, Goodyear is also a proud Official Series Partner of WTCR. This highlights the importance of this programme to Goodyear, placing it as a key pillar in the company’s international racing return.



Beginning this year, Goodyear is also the exclusive tyre supplier to PURE ETCR and the British Touring Car Championship, bringing three of the world’s leading touring car series into its remit.



The road-going versions of the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport range were launched recently and include fitments to suit the street versions of many of the WTCR cars, underlining Goodyear’s increased focus on the ultra-high performance (UHP) and ultra-ultra-high performance (UUHP) car market.