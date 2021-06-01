Goodyear is ready to kick off its second term as exclusive tyre supplier to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup on the world’s toughest track, the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Beginning its partnership with the WTCR last season, Goodyear provides every team and driver with one dry-weather and one wet-weather specification of the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre designed specifically for TCR cars from Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai and Lynk & Co.



Sebastian Trinks, Goodyear’s Event Leader for WTCR and PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, is looking ahead to another exciting season of WTCR action.



“With two new models from Audi and Hyundai joining the proven machines from Lynk & Co, CUPRA and Honda, we expect WTCR to be more competitive than ever,” he said. “There are some really experienced drivers joining the grid, too, including six FIA world title winners. That means the fight for the title should be even closer than it was last year.”



With just one slick tyre compound for the whole season, Goodyear was tasked with developing a highly versatile specification that excels in a wide range of weather conditions and on vastly different circuits.



“We agreed with the teams and Eurosport Events to keep the same tyre specification as last year,” Trinks said. “This supports teams with cost savings because they can use their data from last year for tyre testing and don’t need to learn a new tyre again. We received very positive feedback from teams and drivers about the tyre performance in 2020 so we’re confident that we’re providing them with the right product for a challenging and competitive season ahead.”



The unpredictable weather conditions at the Nürburgring will be the main challenge this week, according to Trinks. “The weather at the Nürburgring can change very quickly during the course of a single lap, so you can start the race in dry conditions and end up in the rain on the other side of the track. The forecast looks quite dry with ambient temperatures around 20-22 degrees centigrade, so weather conditions should be quite stable this time, but it’s always unpredictable. This will be the biggest challenge for teams this weekend.”



Goodyear is also equipping all TCR-specification cars competing in the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen, which is due to start at 15h30 local time on Saturday.



GOODYEAR WTCR TYRE RULES EXPLAINED

All WTCR drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Germany, each driver is allocated 16 new dry-weather slick tyres and 16 new wet-weather tyres available. From the second event onwards, each driver receives an allocation of 12 new slick tyres and can also carry over a set of slick tyres previously allocated. The allocation of new wet-weather tyres is 16 for all events. A barcode system is used to ensure compliance with the sporting regulations in terms of tyre usage.

