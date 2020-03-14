Dominik Greiner says missing out on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup Drivers’ and Teams’ titles at the Sepang super-finale last December means ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport will start the 2020 season with “bigger motivation”.

The German squad’s Team Manager was on duty at WTCR Race of Malaysia in late 2019 as Esteban Guerrieri finished a close runner-up to Nobert Michelisz in the pilots’ fight, while the Honda-powered outfit finished third in the entrants’ contest.



Speaking on the subject of his team’s objective for 2020 during ongoing preparations for the upcoming season, Greiner said: “The target is to win, that is clear. We came so, so close last season but we left Malaysia with our heads up and we will start the new season with even bigger motivation.



“Our mechanics did a brilliant job in 2019 and are working flat out to build up the cars to begin testing this month. Thanks to our mechanics and all our team members, we will be fully prepared and strong from the opening round.”

The post Greiner: Super-finale defeat boosts WTCR season three motivation appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.