ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Team Manager Dominik Greiner took to social media recently to thank the German squad’s personnel following its capture of the runner-up spot in the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup for Teams standings.
Néstor Girolami challenged for the coveted title courtesy of two wins and three pole positions in his Honda Civic Type R TCR, while Esteban Guerrieri was also a podium visitor during a season when his record of 10 WTCR wins remained intact.
Posting on Facebook, Greiner wrote: “A mega team effort by all the girls and boys from ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport at the race track but also in the back office. We were second in the Drivers’ and Teams’ standings [so] thanks a lot for your great work and great support.”
