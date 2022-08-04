New tracks are a great way to get satisfied in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. That’s according to ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Esteban Guerrieri who can’t wait to push to the limit at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin this weekend.

Argentine Guerrieri tested at the WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst venue earlier this season but illness limited his time behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

That means this evening’s testing opportunity will be even more important as Guerrieri attempts to discover just how much he can push.

“It's always satisfying trying to find the limits of a new venue, and in general I think the track is going to be fun and challenging to drive,” said Guerrieri, whose tally of 10 wins remains a WTCR record. “It's a small circuit, but that won't matter as long as the car is working well and we can show a competitive performance - so we need to find the fastest way around it. That's especially the case for me as I could only complete four or five laps when we tested here earlier in the year because I felt unwell that day, but we have plenty of data to work with as a team.”

