Gilles Magnus has lost his third-place finish in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst after he was handed a five-second time penalty for an on-track clash with Esteban Guerrieri.

Guerrieri was running in fourth place in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR when contact at Turn 1 with the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS of Belgian driver Magnus sent the Argentinian into a lurid slide across the grass and gravel on lap five. While Magnus was able to continue and cross the finish line in an eventual third position, Guerrieri was forced to pit to change tyres and eventually finished P11 before being promoted to 10th following the Magnus’s penalty.

After receiving a report from the FIA Race Director, the event Stewards determined that the move by Magnus on Guerrieri was a breach of the sporting rules and added five seconds to his total time, which dropped the three-time WTCR race winner to seventh and promoted Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona from fourth to third.

The change to the Race 1 classification means Azcona’s advantage over second-place finisher Néstor Girolami is 28 points rather than 25 in the provisional title order.

Race 2 at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin is due to begin at 16h15 CET with live coverage online and on television around the world.

