Guerrieri congratulates rival Michelisz after WTCR title win, wants “revenge”

Esteban Guerrieri was quick to offer Norbert Michelisz his congratulations following his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO title defeat in Malaysia yesterday.

Guerrieri lost out on the crown during the 30th and final race of 2019 at the Sepang International Circuit following a dramatic battle for title glory.



“Congratulation to this guy,” Guerrieri said at the post-race press conference on Sunday night. “I know him very well, he’s a very nice guy and as fast a driver as a good person he is. I’m really happy for him. It was a nice fight and I’ve really enjoyed all the year, to be honest.



“Today… was just life, I am glad to be sitting here to be able to fight for a world championship, so I am just thankful to live for this. Then all the rest of if is just situations.



“Azcona hit me in the back and threw me on the grass and I had a radiator full of grass, so I had to pit to take it out. I gave it everything, just enjoyed so much driving this weekend under these conditions. Until the last lap of Race 3 I just enjoyed it so much. I’m glad to have had this opportunity tonight. Of course I am a bit sad not to have won the championship, but there is always revenge.”

