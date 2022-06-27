Esteban Guerrieri completed a challenging WTCR Race of Spain weekend for the Honda Racing-supported WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup quartet as the best performing Civic Type R TCR driver.

The Argentinian ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver finished 11th in both races, as all four Honda Racing drivers dug deep to score as many points as possible at a MotorLand Aragón track the car is far from well-suited to.

Guerrieri’s 11th-place finish in Race 1 owed plenty to his rapid start, which propelled him to ninth before he slipped back two positions.

He then ran as high as eighth in Race 2 but his car’s lack of speed on the long back straight meant he would ultimately miss out on a top 10 finish by 0.004s.

“Finishing both races was a positive to begin with,” said Guerrieri, whose tally of 10 WTCR race wins remains a series record. “Overall it was a fun race day: I had good starts both times and tried to pull some good moves during the first few laps, which was satisfying even though I knew it would not be possible to keep many cars behind for long. The other positive is that we could keep pace with the pack ahead in Race 2 and we had a very good balance. I feel like I extracted the maximum I could so I’m happy with that, because we can only fight with what we have in our hands. We came here to do our best and we did it, so I’m thankful to the team for that.”

Guerrieri's ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Néstor Girolami placed P12 in both races, while LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Tiago Monteiro finished the two races in P14 and P15 respectively. After retiring from Race 1 Attila Tassi hit back by finishing P13 in Race 2.

