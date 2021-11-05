Esteban Guerrieri will be no stone unturned as he continues to remain in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title fight for the fourth season in succession.

Guerrieri, from Argentina, is 22 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with four races remaining.



The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star said: “We are getting to the time now where the intensity of the title fight really starts to increase and the small details can make a big difference. I'm ready for another big battle at Adria, but we're not expecting it to be easy. I’ve been doing the rain dance for the past week so it would be nice to see a wet track.”



He continued: “The car will still be heavy this weekend due to the compensation weight and that won't help us having to pull through the slow corners, of which there are quite a lot. But that's the way it is and we've managed to keep in the fight so far, so I will be trying my best again this weekend to stay there.”

Ad

WTCR How it works at WTCR Race of Italy 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR Why WTCR is helping Italy make more touring car history 9 HOURS AGO