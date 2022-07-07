Esteban Guerrieri suffered double disappointment when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup returned to Vila Real last weekend.

Guerrieri, whose tally of 10 WTCR wins remains a record, failed to finish both races in northern Portugal.









The Argentinian was bidding to make up a position in Race 1 when he struck a kerb through the Turn 11/12 chicane aboard his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR. With the angle of the impact breaking part of his rear suspension, Guerrieri was forced to stop.









And Race 2 also brought zero reward for Guerrieri, as he explained. “Unfortunately, it was a weekend to forget. I ended up unable to finish Race 1 with a broken upright after jumping over a kerb while trying to overtake a car. That felt a bit unlucky as it was just due to the angle that I landed at on the rear left.









Then in Race 2 as I tried to overtake Tiago [Monteiro], who hit the wall at the corner before, he just couldn’t turn left and took me into the barrier. I have to be honest, the middle of the pack was not the place I needed to start in, as it's where incidents can happen. These street tracks are unforgiving and we needed to nail it in qualifying, which didn’t happen yesterday. Let’s reset for the next race at Vallelunga.”

Ad

WTCR Ma keeps on scoring in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Coronel goes from high-speed chauffeur to WTCR points scorer once more 17 HOURS AGO