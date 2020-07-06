Guerrieri explains Pre-season Esports WTCR lead loss

-

Esteban Guerrieri remains firmly in the fight for the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship title fight, despite his run of podiums coming to an end.

Guerrieri, from Argentina, led the standings by four points prior to the Ningbo races. However, he now trails new leader Yann Ehrlacher by eight points, falling from first to third in the process.



“Another pair of intense races,” said the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver afterwards. “I messed up in Turn 1 on my qualifying lap – I had a shadow as a reference point, but it had changed by the time I started my shootout run and I made a mistake as a result.



“In Race 1 it was a bit difficult to keep touch with the leading three cars, but I bided my time and they came back to me. I had a couple of close battles with Mikel Azcona but he made his car very wide and in the end I settled for fourth.



“Race 2 was a bit more frustrating; we had the pace to be in the top five, but I was stuck behind one car for a long time, and that allowed two others to pass me on the final lap.”

