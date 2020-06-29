Guerrieri goes four it in Pre-season Esports WTCR!

-

Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Esteban Guerrieri is back in front in the battle to win the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

Guerrieri’s runner-up spot in Race 1 and fourth place in Race 2 at the Slovakia Ring last night means he will take a four-point title lead to a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark this Sunday (5 July).



“My qualifying lap wasn’t great − I locked up into a hairpin and went wide,” said the Argentine ace. “But even though I was not able to capitalise fully on being fastest in the first part of qualifying, it was a strong pair of races and it felt like the maximum from the grid positions; two top fours, one of which was a podium, was still very positive.



“That means we finished this first half of the competition in the lead of the championship, which again is a good result considering I lost some points through no fault of my own in the previous round [at the Hungaroring]. Of course, the aim is to keep this up, but I can only control my performances and these will have to be at the same high standard to remain top.”



PROVISIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 6 OF 12:



1 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 99 points



2 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 95



3 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 89



4 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 89



5 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 83



6 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 79



7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 68



8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 65



9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 55



10 Yvan Muller (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 33

