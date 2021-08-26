Esteban Guerrieri says scoring points in both races at WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend ensured he achieved his pre-event target.
Guerrieri won twice at the Hungaroring last season but had to make do with two eight-place finishes when the series returned in front of thousands of fans.
“It wasn't the best weekend in terms of pace, but I would say considering the compromised starting position we had for both races we managed quite a positive Sunday to go from 12th on the grid twice and secure two eighth-place finishes,” said the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver.
“Getting there at the start was important and then being able to maintain position was OK both times, even though in Race 1 we were quite far from having a balance in the car that was good to drive with. In Race 2 we improved it a bit and managed to maintain a good pace until the finish to score some good points, which was our target this weekend.”
