Esteban Guerrieri wants nothing more than to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, but concedes the “tough competition” means he’s braced for another big fight behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Guerrieri has fought to become King of the WTCR in each of the three season showdowns run so far and is preparing for the 2021 campaign with the prestigious crown firmly in mind.



“I want it really badly,” said the Argentine ace, who won four times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in 2020. “I really want to one day win a world title because it’s one of my dreams.



“I’m expecting tough competition again but I’m expecting from our side a lot of more ‘into details’ and trying to improve in the areas where we know we were not so strong last season, because we have looked at our weak areas. Then we have to deliver lap after lap, race after race and I’m expecting it to be another tough season like all WTCR seasons.”



The 2021 WTCR season is set to get underway on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

