Honda-powered Esteban Guerrieri heads into the second half of the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in the firm belief he can still become King of WTCR by taking the coveted title.

A contender for top honours in every WTCR season run so far, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star is still searching for his first podium of the campaign in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“My title chances are very clear and open to be honest and I feel I am totally in the game even though I haven’t scored a podium yet,” said Guerrieri ahead of this week’s WTCR Race of Czech Republic. “That’s probably different from my other seasons that I was scoring big and sometimes not being able to score in other places.



“This year has been different for many reasons, but I have scored in every race so that puts me in a position that I am only 30 points away with four events to go so everything is open. I would like to be first but I am totally open with a big expectation of what’s going to happen in the next events and I am sure we can be competitive.”



Of the prospect of racing at Autodrom Most for the first time, Guerrieri added: “Even though I lived in Czech Republic for one year when I raced for ISR in Formula Renault 3.5 in 2010, I never raced at Most. But I’ve done a lot of laps in the sim and watched some videos from TCR Germany when it was there in the past. It’s a lot of fun to drive in the simulator and maybe the first chicane will be the place for overtaking. There is a lot of combined corners, left/right and medium- speed corners when the tyre consumption will be a factor.”

WTCR How they’ve scored and how they stand in WTCR 2021 13 HOURS AGO

WTCR Sim sessions help Boldizs make the Most of WTCR preparation time 19 HOURS AGO