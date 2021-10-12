Esteban Guerrieri delivered on his pre-WTCR Race of Czech Republic pledge that he was “totally in the title game” by securing a double podium at Autodrom Most last weekend to shoot up to second place in the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings.

However, neither top-three finish was straightforward for the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver aboard his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR, as he revealed afterwards.



“It definitely was a very important weekend,” said the Argentine, who was ninth in the table prior to the trip to Czech Republic. “It was do or die if I wanted to keep my chances of fighting for the title alive. Now we are in a way which is very good and I’m very happy for this weekend.”



After following team-mate Néstor Girolami home in Race 1 amid pressure from the chasing Yann Ehrlacher, Guerrieri also had to toil tirelessly to keep the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader at bay in Race 2.



“It was tough, much, much tougher than Race 1,” Guerrieri conceded. “I had to push every lap, every corner. We did some changes to the car [before the race]. I actually asked for that change and, to be honest, I went the wrong way [with the set-up], so I have to admit it wasn’t a good thing that I thought was going to happen. I had to use the front tyres a lot on every lap and I think Yann was also using them. He was pushing hard, losing downforce behind me and at the last two laps he had to give up. Yann was pushing more, but I had nothing else so I was lucky in a way to finish the race of course and I’m very happy with the third place. We are back in the game so let’s play now.”

WTCR Engstler thanks ‘crazy’ mechanics following WTCR Junior double 13 HOURS AGO

WTCR Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Ehrlacher raises the points bar in WTCR 19 HOURS AGO