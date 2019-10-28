Esteban Guerrieri is six points in front on the #RoadToMalaysia following a third victory of the WTCR / OSCARO season in Japan at the weekend – thanks in part to fellow Honda-powered driver Tiago Monteiro.

Monteiro was in second place in Race 3 but effectively moved aside to let Guerrieri through and pick up four additional points in his bid to beat Norbert Michelisz to the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



“I’m very happy, we’re back ahead in the race for the title,” said the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver. “There’s still a long way to go, but the important thing is that we’ve looked consistently competitive and scored more points than anybody else this weekend. I’m extremely proud of the team because we rebounded from a very difficult situation in Race Two, changed a lot of things with the set-up and had very good pace in Race Three. I’m also thankful to Tiago for not making it hard to pass, because it’s good for all of us if a Honda Racing driver wins [the title].”



Of the helping hand he offered Guerrieri at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan, Monteiro said: “He’s a Honda driver, I’m a Honda driver. I’m OK to play this game, I’m not in the fight and I’ll do whatever it takes to help Honda win.”

The post Guerrieri leads on the #RoadToMalaysia… with a bit of help from Monteiro appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.