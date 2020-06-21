WTCR

Guerrieri on top in Pre-season Esports WTCR heading to Hungary

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Esteban Guerrieri starts the second event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship at a virtual Hungaroring tonight as the driver to beat.

The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver from Argentina holds a five point advantage over Mato Homola with Norbert Michelisz just two points behind Homola following the opening event at the Salzburgring last weekend.

Here are the top 10 standings after two races:

1 Esteban Guerrieri, 36 points

2 Mato Homola, 31

3 Norbert Michelisz, 29

4 Yann Ehrlacher, 28

5 Attila Tassi, 25

6 Mikel Azcona, 25

7 Bence Boldizs, 20

8 Néstor Girolami, 19

9 Niels Langeveld, 16

10 Kevin Ceccon, 11

The full standings are available by clickinghere.

Watch the action on Eurosport and other channels around the world from 22h30 CET today.

WTCR

Where to watch Hungaroring Pre-season Esports WTCR

4 HOURS AGO

The post Guerrieri on top in Pre-season Esports WTCR heading to Hungary appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

#RaceAgainstCovid auction ends soon but there’s still time to own a piece of WTCR history

7 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Comtoyou prepares for WTCR with post-lockdown podium

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Where to watch Hungaroring Pre-season Esports WTCR

4 HOURS AGO
WTCR

#RaceAgainstCovid auction ends soon but there’s still time to own a piece of WTCR history

7 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Comtoyou prepares for WTCR with post-lockdown podium

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

WTCR’s all you need to know about… #3 Slovakia

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Champion of Champions

Robertson rallies to beat O’Sullivan in decider and reach Champion of Champions final

08/11/2019 AT 22:10
World Championships

Cummings withdraws from worlds after road race omission

14/09/2017 AT 11:50
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
World Championships

Usain Bolt 'confident and ready' ahead of London farewell

01/08/2017 AT 18:57
View more

What's On

Previous articleWhere to watch Hungaroring Pre-season Esports WTCR
Next articleCardiff punish dreadful defending to beat Leeds 2-0