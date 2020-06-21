Guerrieri on top in Pre-season Esports WTCR heading to Hungary

-

Esteban Guerrieri starts the second event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship at a virtual Hungaroring tonight as the driver to beat.

The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver from Argentina holds a five point advantage over Mato Homola with Norbert Michelisz just two points behind Homola following the opening event at the Salzburgring last weekend.



Here are the top 10 standings after two races:



1 Esteban Guerrieri, 36 points



2 Mato Homola, 31



3 Norbert Michelisz, 29



4 Yann Ehrlacher, 28



5 Attila Tassi, 25



6 Mikel Azcona, 25



7 Bence Boldizs, 20



8 Néstor Girolami, 19



9 Niels Langeveld, 16



10 Kevin Ceccon, 11



The full standings are available by clickinghere.



Watch the action on Eurosport and other channels around the world from 22h30 CET today.

