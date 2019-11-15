Guerrieri plans to bounce back at WTCR Race of Macau

Esteban Guerrieri will start Second Qualifying at WTCR Race of Macau this afternoon with a fresh engine fitted in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Guerrieri languished in P13 in First Qualifying this morning and in an effort to get his weekend – and WTCR / OSCARO title challenge back on track – his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport mechanics are installing a replacement powerplant in time for the three-phase Second Qualifying from 13h35 local time.



While the new unit is expected to give the Argentine a boost for Second Qualifying, he is automatically put to the back of the grid for Race 1, which is due to begin at 14h55 on Saturday.



“We were missing a bit of power against the other Hondas, so we've gone for a fresh unit to give us the best chance of maximising our points in Q2 and on Sunday,” said Guerrieri, who arrived in Macau as the leader of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “It will be tough from the back of the grid, but we're working towards Sunday and we'll give it everything we have."

