Esteban Guerrieri’s bad luck in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title deciders continued at WTCR VTB Race of Russia on Sunday, although there was some good fortune after he was able to walk away uninjured from a huge crash.

Guerrieri was challenging for third from fifth on the grid in Race 1 at Sochi Autodrom. But with the door closed and having run over the slippery, painted asphalt on the outside of the Turn 3 approach as a consequence, his car was pitched off into the barriers towards the end of the fast left-hander.



He was unhurt and able to walk away from his Honda Civic Type R TCR, but the impact signalled the end of both his title hopes and his Sunday in Sochi, with the damage from the crash not repairable in time for Race 2.



“It wasn’t a nice end to the year, unfortunately, but it could have been much worse had I been hit after my crash,” said Guerrieri, a reference to Norbert Michelisz who heroically avoided his stricken car. “I have to take the positives; these incidents are part of motorsport, but you are not always conscious of the risks until something like that happens. I think that, at this level, we are drivers who leave space for each other but the other car started the corner on the inside, so I went to the outside, and he finished it on the outside pushing me off.



“I’m sorry for the team that the car is in 100 pieces. Now, it’s good to have a rest, and to bring the season to an end with everything that can be learned for the future.”



Mads Fischer of JAS Motorsport, the company that built Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, said: “After his crash, it was great to see Esteban get out without assistance; it’s testament to the build of the car that he was able to walk away unhurt from what was a nasty impact.”



Guerrieri, who also lost out on the WTCR title at the final event of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, ended 2021 as the best-placed Münnich Motorsport driver in sixth position.

