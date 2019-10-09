Guerrieri remembers Senna ahead of Suzuka return in WTCR

Esteban Guerrieri says watching an interview with his hero Ayrton Senna broadcast in 1992 has underlined just what it means to be part of the Honda family in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Guerrieri drives a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and is eagerly awaiting the upcoming WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka from 25-27 October, when he will compete in front of the hordes of home fans.



“You know it’s a nice privilege to be able to race one of the Honda cars,” said Guerrieri, who slipped from first to second on the #RoadToMalaysia following a tough WTCR Race of China last month.



“It comes to my memory Ayrton Senna. I saw a video of Senna recently when a Japanese reporter interviewed him and asked him what did he feel when Honda was pulling out of Formula One back in 1992. His words were really grateful to Honda and I am making a parallel to me because Honda gave me the opportunity to be part of a big factory and nice family. To race at Suzuka on the home soil of Honda is going to be emotional, very challenging but we go for it.”



Guerrieri’s China crisis means he’s 15 points behind new title leader Norbert Michelisz heading to the Suzuka triple-header.



“It was a really terrible weekend, but all I can do is forget about it and try to get some momentum back at Suzuka,” said the Argentine.

