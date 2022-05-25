Esteban Guerrieri, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s most successful driver in terms races won, returns to the scene of possibly the WTCR’s greatest passing move when he takes on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife this week (May 26-28).

ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Honda-powered star, a 10-time WTCR race winner, is riding high in the title chase, just seven points behind team-mate and Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Néstor Girolami.

After winning on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the first time in 2018, the ace Argentine triumphed again in 2020 courtesy of a daring move around the outside of four-time FIA World Touring Car Championship winner Yvan Muller in wet conditions (click HERE to replay the action).

In the build-up to the WTCR’s fifth visit to the 25.378-kilometre track, Guerrieri said: “The Nürburgring Nordschleife weekend is always one of the highlights of the WTCR season. It’s one of my favourite tracks, certainly one of the most challenging anywhere, and I’m grateful I’ve been able to celebrate two race wins so far in my career there.

“We had a great start to the season in Pau and while that means we carry more weight this weekend, we have reason to be confident in our package and lots of data to go off that will hopefully put us on a strong footing all weekend.”

