Guerrieri and Monteiro, who drive for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport respectively in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, will join the Castrol Honda Racing team for the twice-round-the-clock event. They will link up with Dominik Fugel and Markus Oestreich with Monteiro having partnered Fugel and Oestreich to win their class in the event last season.



Argentine Guerrieri said: “I’m discovering while I’m going through it. I have never done two different categories in the same weekend and two completely different structure of racing. One is endurance, which is consistency mode and other important things that you have to look after. Then there is WTCR, which is sprint racing and about trying to maximise the performance of the car in one lap and also during the race.”



The ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen is due to begin at 15h30 CET tomorrow (Saturday). Today’s WTCR race is scheduled for 16h40 with Race 2 timetabled for 10h00 on Saturday.