Guerrieri is set to start Race 1 in P16 but P18 for Races 2 and 3, while Ehrlacher is due to start the three races at MotorLand Aragón tomorrow in fifth, ninth and second respectively.



Although Guerrieri’s hopes of winning the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title for 2020 hang firmly in the balance, he remains in mathematical contention of defeating Ehrlacher, along with six other drivers who are still left in the hunt with 75 points up for grabs from the deciding three races of the season.



“It is what it is,” said the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver. “Let’s try to still fight with a purpose we have tomorrow and see what we can do.”



Guerrieri’s hopes dived when he was forced to sit out Free Practice 2 to allow his mechanics to rectify a brake system issue on his Honda Civic Type R TCR. It meant he lacked track and preparation time for qualifying to the extent he was eliminated in the first phase in P18.



“It didn’t start very well as we decided to do some change in the braking set-up,” Guerrieri, last year’s WTCR title runner-up, explained. “We knew we would lose the second session but we thought it was the best way to attack it so we did it. Then in qualifying I probably didn’t maximise my potential.



“My lap [had] mistakes in a couple of corners but in the end it was the potential we had and is what Néstor showed and that’s far away from what we expected to be. That’s a little bit concerning to be 1.7s off from fastest, directly from our rivals Lynk & Co so there is a little bit of head-scratching.”