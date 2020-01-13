Esteban Guerrieri believes he can go one better in 2020 and win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Guerrieri lost out on the crown to Norbert Michelisz in the 30th and final race of the 2019 season at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia last month.



After Honda Racing confirmed Guerrieri would be one of its supported drivers for the upcoming campaign, the Argentine has been quick to highlight his title credentials.



“I’m so excited to be staying with Honda in 2020 and really feel we can push for the title, that we so narrowly missed out on, once again,” said Guerrieri. “The Civic Type R TCR is a fantastic car in so many ways and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel for testing.”

The post Guerrieri: WTCR 2020 can be my year appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.