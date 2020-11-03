The Honda-poweredALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport driver was P13 in Race 1, P10 in Race 2 and ninth in Race 3 at MotorLand Aragón.



Guerrieri’s points haul marked a strong recovery for the 2019 WTCR title runner-up, who had qualified P19 on Saturday – in part as a consequence of the 60-kilogram compensation weight assigned to the four Honda Civic Type R TCRs in action for the weekend.



Importantly, the Argentine’s run to ninth in Race 3 also included an overtake on the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, Yann Ehrlacher, which allowed him to claw back two points in the title fight.



It means he lost only four points across the weekend – a fine example of damage limitation – and will therefore start the season finale second in the standings, 26 points from the title summit.



"Considering the compensation weight we were carrying this weekend and the effect it had on the Civic Type R TCR, we can be pleased with the outcome,” said Guerrieri. “All we could really try to do was stay clean in the first laps and take positions where possible, so it was great to get very good starts in all three races and finishing in the top 10 in races two and three was a good save from where we were. I am a bit further back than I was last year ahead of the final round, but it’s nice to leave this weekend with our goal – of becoming champions – still intact."