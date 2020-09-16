After retiring from Race 1 with radiator damage, last season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup runner-up watched on as his Honda-powered team sprang into action to change the engine in his Civic Type R TCR in time for Race 2.



From the back of the grid, Guerrieri came through to place P13 and score his first points of the campaign.



“I’m very thankful to the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport guys that they were able to get my car ready for the start of Race 2 after the disappointment of Race 1,” said the ace Argentine. “It was good to get a couple of points from the weekend, and of course I’m happy for Néstor [Girolami] for his victory and Attila [Tassi] for getting a podium, and for the team as well because we got a good result at the end of a complicated weekend.”