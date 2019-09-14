Guerrieri’s WTCR title advantage extinguished in China

Esteban Guerrieri has explained why a “good day” turned out to be a “bad one” at WTCR Race of China.

Leading the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with an advantage of 22 points over Norbert Michelisz heading to the Ningo International Speedpark, the Argentine’s margin has been more than halved to nine following a disastrous start to the opening race of the weekend.



“From 12th on the grid, the top 10 was the target and we could have achieved it,” the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star explained. “I went to put my glove on when I was preparing for the formation lap, but I clipped the fire-extinguisher button by accident with my knuckles and it went off.



“The guys did an amazing job to clean up the car, but I had to start from the pitlane and although we recovered some positions, the championship lead is now much smaller. Tomorrow will be a very important day.”

