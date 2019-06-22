Haglöf praises WTCR team for double car fix

Daniel Haglöf has praised his PWR Racing mechanics for keeping him and team-mate Mikel Azcona on track in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Azcona crashed in First Qualifying, while Haglöf did likewise in Second Qualifying. However, rapid repairs ensured Azcona’s CUPRA TCR was able to start Second Qualifying, while Haglöf’s car was full repaired for Friday evening’s Race 1.



“The team have had a lot of work but thankfully we have really good guys,” said Haglöf, who co-owns the Swedish PWR squad. “They were able to stick Mikel’s car out in Second Qualifying, maybe not in mint condition for him to perform. But we had a solid day to get both cars ready for Race 1. I guess we’re learning the Nordschleife the hard way.”



While Azcona finished P18, Haglöf was forced to retire with damage following a clash with Gordon Shedden, which earned the Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport driver a five-place grid drop for Race 2.

