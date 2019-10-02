Haglof thinks big for PWR in WTCR

Daniel Haglöf wants PWR Racing, the team he co-owns, to challenge for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO title in 2020.

PWR has been one of the revelations of WTCR / OSCARO in 2019 with Haglöf scoring a podium and team-mate Mikel Azcona claiming a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real in the summer.



“We learn really fast and I’m super-happy [with our performances],” said Swede Haglöf, who established a technical partnership with Comtoyou Racing to help run PWR’s brace of CUPRA TCRs in WTCR / OSCARO.“Now we have to figure out how we get a good budget for next season. We need to because we have a place in the championship and I would love to come out trying for the title next year.”



Haglöf earned the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of China last month, the latest in a number of impressive achievements in his rookie season in FIA World Touring Car racing.



“We showed we were a bit unlucky in qualifying but I got to show the pace of the car and me in Race 2,” said Haglöf. “I overtook both Thed [Björk] and Yvan [Muller] – I was happy with my positioning and I did a slick move on [Nicky] Catsburg as well. I don’t know if he cut the grass but I thought I was clear, then something hit me in the rear wheels. It’s a shame I had a podium position but it is what it is.



“I’m just trying to get some good results. We’ve had too many DNFs from good positions, I’ve had three punctures and some contact, so overall I am happy we got a solid result [in China].”



Haglöf, Azcona and PWR Racing will be back in action at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan from 25-27 October.

