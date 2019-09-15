Haglöf wins TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy in WTCR Race of China

Daniel Haglöf took some consolation for failing to finish Race 3 at WTCR Race of China by claiming his the Tag Heuer Best Lap Trophy for the weekend in his CUPRA TCR.

The PWR Racing set the best lap of 1m52.687s in the reverse-grid Race 2 on Sunday, in which he finished fifth.



His effort was just good enough to eclipse fellow CUPRA driver Aurélien Panis’s fastest lap from Race 1 on Saturday. The Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing driver had managed a lap 1m52.965s on his way to sixth place in the first encounter.



Gabriele Tarquini set the fastest lap in Race with a time of 1m53.126s.

