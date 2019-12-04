Haglof’s back! Swede returns for WTCR super-finale

Daniel Haglöf will be back on WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO duty in Malaysia next week.

The PWR Racing driver and co-founder handed over his regular CUPRA TCR to Robert Dahlgren at WTCR Race of Macau last month to reward his fellow Swede for his TCR Scandinavia title triumph and take advantage of Dahlgren’s Circuito da Guia knowledge.



For the WTCR super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit, Haglöf – a podium finisher at WTCR Race of Hungary in April – will return to the driving seat and team up with PWR’s season-long campaigner Mikel Azcona, who is currently aiming to finish the season as the top rookie.



Team Principal Emil Axelsson said: “We are happy to end the season with Mikel and Daniel behind the steering wheel and aim to finish the season on a high. We are also very happy with Robert’s work in Macau where he did an excellent job for the team and once again showed his professionalism. Unfortunately, small margins in Second Qualifying stopped him from getting greater results.”



WTCR Race of Malaysia combines with the FIM Endurance World Championship-counting 8 Hours of Sepang to form the inaugural Races of Malaysia event, which takes place from 12-15 December.

