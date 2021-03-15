Michelle Halder is working “every day” to ensure she and brother Mike Halder step up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2021.

The German siblings revealed their hopes of career progression as part of a two-car team in January, with Michelle Halder explaining the move was subject to securing the necessary budget.



In an interview in the FIA Women in Motorsport’sWomen of WTCRbrochure, Halder outlined the efforts she’s going to in order to race in the series.



“I work every day to make it possible that my brother and I make the step up to WTCR in 2021,” she said. “We prepare for the season with fitness every day. The aim for 2021 is to drive the whole season with my brother in the WTCR.



“In motorsport, the budget plays a very big role. At the moment it’s difficult because of COVID-19 affecting sponsorship but we are working on it and we hope we can be in WTCR in 2021.”



The 2021 WTCR season is scheduled to begin at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5, a prospect that Halder’s relishing.



“There are many tracks we don’t know but I do know the Nürburgring Nordschleife where WTCR Race of Germany takes place,” said 21-year-older, who is aiming to become the first competitor to register for the new FIA Women Driver Title. “It’s an incredible track and of course it would be nice to drive at one of the tracks we know. I hope it will be possible for us to be there.”



Halder joined WTCR Presenter Alexandra Legouix and WTCR Teams’ Co-ordinator Fiona Rees for an FIA Women in Motorsport Facebook Live session last week, which is available by clickinghere.

WTCR WTCR tip for the top: #10 Dylan O’Keeffe YESTERDAY AT 05:07

WTCR Moments that make WTCR great: #10 Muller back on top following a race to remember 13/03/2021 AT 05:02