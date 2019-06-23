Halfway to WTCR glory: Guerrieri continues to lead on the #RoadToMalaysia

Esteban Guerrieri completed the opening half of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO as he started it – by leading the title standings.

Guerrieri’s podium double at WTCR Race of Germany means he heads into the second half of the season 45 points to the good in the title chase, which concludes at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in 175 days.



Winner of Race 1 at the season-opening WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco, Guerrieri took a second and a third at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife having started the opening counter from the DHL Pole Position.



“It was actually a very good weekend for us,” said the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver. “Thank you to Honda who came from Japan, they came here to meet us and share this weekend with us, so it is great to have this good performance and how we can perform on every track. That’s why we are where we are now.



Argentine Guerrieri continued: “We will just have to keep an eye on the compensation weight. It won’t be easy, but we’ll be fighting for sure. We will try to maintain the lead.”

