Happy WTCR family times

There has been cause for celebration in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup family of late.

Earlier this month, Franco Girolami, younger brother of three-time WTCR winner Néstor, scored a debut podium in TCR Italy with the older Girolami sibling watching on at Mugello.



On the same weekend at the Autódromo do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal, Lourenço Monteiro, nephew of WTCR comeback hero Tiago Monteiro, took a win and a third place in the KIA GT Cup.



Last weekend, Monteiro’s son, Noah, won a Portuguese national series karting event, prompting this response from his father on Facebook. “What an amazing weekend. P2, P2, P1 and winning the big final. So proud of you, you worked hard for that one.”



Meanwhile, Girolami Jr will return to the track when the TCR Italy series continues at Misano this weekend.



Photo:MM Motorsport

