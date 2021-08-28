Santiago Urrutia completed a strong WTCR Race of Hungary as the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver.

The accolade recognises the driver who scores the most points across a race weekend in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with the results of Qualifying and both races included.



Urrutia, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, bagged 41 points at the Hungaroring.



He scored three points for going third fastest in Qualifying Q1 and four points for finishing Q3 in second. He then earned nine points for placing seventh in Race 1 before bagging 25 points for his Race 2 victory.



“I have to say that Cyan gave me an awesome car, so thank you to Cyan for their hard work,” the Uruguayan said afterwards. “When you are competing at such a high level of drivers and teams you can’t do mistakes, you have to be 100 per cent every weekend. So, when I did a mistake in Aragón that cost me a lot of points and put me out of Q2, in the summer break I just worked. I worked for myself, I did a few things and I kept believing in myself. What can I say? I’m super-happy.”



CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport driver Mikel Azcona also scored 41 points at WTCR Race of Hungary, but Urrutia’s capture of a race win points him ahead of the Spaniard on results countback.

