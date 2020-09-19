Ehrlacher beat his uncle to victory number three in WTCR and his first for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co following a strong effort at Circuit Zolder.



Afterwards, Muller – the four-time FIA World Touring Car champion – said: “I can’t follow his rhythm. He was faster than me. That’s why I am pleased with this second place. For me it’s like a victory. We did the same in China last year where we were first and second and now we do the opposite, so I’m very pleased of that.



“It’s quite fantastic to share that in the same family, I am more than double his age. I’ve taught him everything I know since he was 17, so it’s perfect. Perfect timing.”



Ehrlacher said: “The race went really well and I’m really pleased. A family podium with Yvan so let’s say our weekend is well accomplished.”



The 2020 WTCR season continues at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from September 24-26. Ehrlacher heads to Germany the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, 22 points in front of Muller.