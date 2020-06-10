WTCR

He didn’t smoke and he’s no joke: Catsburg tells it how it is on WTCR Fast Talk presented by

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

-

Essentially, Nicky Catsburg started out on his motorsport adventure because he didn’t smoke. And, as he also tells Martin Haven during the latest episode of the WTCR Fast Tallk podcast series presented by Goodyear, he followed quite an unconventional path to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, where he’ll race with Hyundai power for a second season in 2020.

Catsburg was a contender in World Touring Car racing from the moment he got an unexpected call to drive a factory LADA at WTCC Race of Russia, the manufacturer’s home event, in June 2015. Despite his progression − and success − in GT racing, Catsburg was keen to diversify.

Twelve months on from his WTCC debut, the Dutchman was a winner in the category. The following year, in 2017, he formed part of the Volvo Polestar works effort, winning on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and leading the standings until a disastrous trip to Argentina.

Although the 32-year-old was absent from the first WTCR season in 2018, he joined the fray for 2019, lining up in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team i30 N TCR. Catsburg didn’t make it onto the podium but he did score a DHL Pole Position double in Slovakia. He also cut a somewhat controversial figure as the title fight intensified.

There were accusations of dirty tricks in Japan, where he collided with Andy Priaulx, something Catsburg fervently denies, despite conceding he does have “aggressive” tendencies on track. He was also scolded by Yvan Muller for the contact that led to the Frenchman’s off in Race 2 at the Sepang super-finale in Malaysia last December, and the car fire that ensued for Catsburg, On this occasion, however, Catsburg was adamant that the combination of dry-weather tyres on a rain-coated track was always going to compromise his stopping power.

Catsburg wasn’t really destined for a career as a professional racing driver. In fact, he could have earned a scooter for good behaviour, but chose a racing school course instead. Although a generous father helped him on his way, initially in saloons before stints in Formula Ford and Formula Renault, the financial cost to his family for going racing didn’t really sit comfortably with Martin Haven’s latest WTCRFast Talkguest. It made a move to GT racing − where salaried drives are in abundance − a priority from early on, particularly when he accepted that he’d never make it to Formula One.

“I was just playing football three times a week and I never really thought of a career in motorsport,” recalls Catsburg, who has combined GT and World Touring Car racing hugely effectively for several seasons. “I think I was 14 when my brother invited me to go indoor karting, which is in no way close to some of the professional karting that happens outside. I did it the first time and immediately I was in love. That was the beginning of the end I would say.”

He continues: “I have two sisters and one brother and, in our family, there was this rule that if you did not smoke until your 16th birthday, then you get a present. My brother got a scooter. I don’t remember what my sisters got, but probably some budget to go shopping! My plan was to also get a scooter because I didn’t smoke. But then I changed my mind. I told my father I didn’t want a scooter, I wanted to learn how to race and could I go to Zandvoort to do a racing course.”

A varied and highly accomplished career has followed with titles in Formula Ford and saloons, a Spa 24 Hours victory, plus numerous wins in GT racing and the WTCC. He’s also got married (he chose his race number of 88 after marrying his wife, Miriam, on 8 August, and become a father to a baby daughter last year. For 2020 he’ll partner Luca Engstler at Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team for WTCR season three.

Nicky Catsburg’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets from 14h00 CET today (10 June) with part two from 14h00 CET on 12 June.Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR

Revealed: All-Dutch Audi squad in Esports WTCR

3 HOURS AGO

The post He didn’t smoke and he’s no joke: Catsburg tells it how it is on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

WTCR Teamwork: #2 Cyan Racing

21 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Ehrlacher, Muller combine for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in Esports WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Revealed: All-Dutch Audi squad in Esports WTCR

3 HOURS AGO
WTCR

WTCR Teamwork: #2 Cyan Racing

21 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Ehrlacher, Muller combine for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in Esports WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

Michelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction

YESTERDAY AT 16:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

  • Motor Racing

    Le Mans (24h) | 2016

    Best Bits

    Eurosport 112:00-13:50
    Premium
  • Play Icon
    On now
    Cycling

    Tour de France | 2019

    Stage 7, Belfort - Chalon-sur-Soane (230km)

    Eurosport 213:00-14:00
    Premium
    Play Icon
    On now
Previous articleRevealed: All-Dutch Audi squad in Esports WTCR
Next articleAtletico open to letting Real play home games at their stadium