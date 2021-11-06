The heat is on in the fight to win the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title after the chief protagonists experienced contrasting fortunes in Free Practice 1 at WTCR Race of Italy this morning.

While leader Gilles Magnus went quickest outright in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport-entered Audi RS 3 LMS, Luca Engstler stopped on track with damage to the front-left corner of his Hyundai Elantra N TCR following contact with a tyre stack.



Engstler, from Germany, is two points behind Belgian Magnus in the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title standings. He explained what went wrong with 18 minutes of the 45-minute session remaining.



“We made a set-up change after our first stint and the car was feeling good, then I clipped a tyre stack,” said the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver. “I’m sorry for the boys, it was my mistake. The track is very green. Actually we planned to put the best tyres on at the end of the session just to improve the time. Unfortunately we can’t now because the boys need to fix the car now but that’s the way it is, we’re here to attack and fight. I was pushing to the limit a bit too much but now it should be okay for FP2.”

Ad

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Magnus heads home hero Tarquini 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR Magnus closes in on WTCR Trophy glory 2 HOURS AGO