Circuito del Jarama is hosting ETCR Race of SP until tomorrow (Sunday) and Azcona is one of the favourites for success in a Hyundai Veloster N ETCR.

“Jarama is a very old track I’ve been driving since 2012 and it’s one of my favourites in Spain,” said Azcona, WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader. “It’s going to be very challenging with the electric car; I have plenty of experience with combustion engines here, but this will be my first time with a battery-powered car. There are big kerbs at the circuit and with these cars, we need to take care under these conditions. There is a bit of pressure, because you always want to do well on your home track, but we’re making good progress race by race. I’m very optimistic.”

Norbert Michelisz, Azcona’s BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate in the WTCR will also be in action at the famous venue close to Madrid in another Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, which is also the car of choice for former WTCR racers Nicky Catsburg and Jean-Karl Vernay.

