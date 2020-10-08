With the JAS Motorsport-built car winning in three different continents, the Honda Civic Type R TCR has now won 250 races.



And Mads Fischer, the TCR Project Leader at JAS Motorsport, has already set the next target for the multiple race-winning machine.



“To reach a landmark number like 250 race wins is an incredible achievement and certainly something we couldn’t have imagined when we were working on the design of the first Honda Civic Type R TCR during 2014,” said Fischer.



“This achievement is a reflection of the dedication and innovation of the team at JAS Motorsport and for this I thank each and every individual who has played a part in this story, and congratulate all the customer teams and their drivers that have helped us to hit this milestone. Of course, now we set our sights on 300 victories and hope to add many more championships too, starting next weekend.”



Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi are the drivers charged with adding to the Honda Civic Type R TCR’s winning tally at WTCR Race of Slovakia from October 10-11. To date 14 WTCR wins have been claimed by Honda Civic Type R TCR drivers.