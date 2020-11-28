The governing body used the FIA Volunteers and Officials Weekend to recognise some of the most dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to make motorsport events happen.



“I congratulate all the volunteers who generously devote their time and energy to ensure the safety and success of every FIA motor sport event,” said FIA President Jean Todt. “Without them, we would not be able to go racing. In this unprecedented period, I pay a special tribute to the medical volunteers who are instrumental in playing a part in the battle against COVID-19.”



László’s inspiring story of unwavering dedication and commitment to the sport after a life changing injury has been honoured.



While working as a pit lane marshal during a DTM round in Hungary 2018, László was struck by a competing car which resulted in doctors having to amputate one of his legs.



A year on he returned to the pitlane at WTCR Race of Hungary and also worked as a pitlane marshal during the Formula One Hungarian GP earlier this year, where he could contribute to the FIA’s COVID-19 related protocols.



László’s links with the WTCR go further after he was invited to join WTCR Rookie Driver contender Bence Boldizs for a passenger ride at the Hungaroring back in June in a Zengő Motorsport CUPRA. Follow this link to find out more:



https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-team-and-rookie-driver-combine-to-make-injured-marshals-dream-come-true/



For more about the FIA Volunteers and Officials weekend go to:https://www.fia.com/2020-fia-volunteers-weekend-resource-page