Aitor Lago has given his verdict on why Spain’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winner Mikel Azcona is one of the drivers to beat in the all-action series.

Lago was Azcona’s race engineer at Zengő Motorsport and rates his compatriot extremely highly following an impressive season behind the wheel of the new-for-2020 CUPRA Leon Competición.

“I can only say that he is an incredible driver, spectacular,” said Lago, part of the CUPRA Racing engineering line-up. “He has an innate talent and is also a hard worker and is very focused on his work. If the race conditions force you to make a request that benefits us as a team, he complies with it without problems. If you must let someone pass or lend yourself to give a tow, it will be for the benefit of the team and the brand. And that is important. Besides being fast, he is a great team player.”

Azcona gave the Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición its maiden WTCR victory at WTCR Race of Spain early last month. He placed seventh in the final table.

