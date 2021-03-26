Nicolas Baert will attempt to tame the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife this weekend.

The 19-year-old son of top WTCR team Comtoyou Racing head Jean-Michel Baert is contesting the track’s NLS endurance series for the Belgium-based Pitlane squad.



Baert Jr, who is planning to contest three NLS rounds, said: “The objective is to accumulate as much experience as possible, no performance objective has been set for it, experience and pleasure will be the watchwords of these weekends.”



RACB’s Rookie of the Year of 2020 made his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at WTCR Race of Spain last season as part of his ongoing experience-building mission.



Driving a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres, he scored a weekend-best of P11 in Race 3 at MotorLand Aragón before returning to TCR Europe duty at Jarama one week later to secure the series’ rookie title.



Meanwhile, the Nürburgring Nordschleife is scheduled to host WTCR Race of Germany from June 3-5.

