Jean-Karl Vernay made it an impressive WTCR Race of Germany weekend with three notable achievements.

As well as delivering a debut series win for the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR on his first appearance for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Vernay earned the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for setting the fastest race lap of the weekend and left the Nürburgring Nordschleife as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader courtesy of his six-point advantage over Tiago Monteiro.



The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver topping the provisional WTCR standings after each race or qualifying session. To distinguish them from their rivals, they carry a yellow windscreen strip on their car, assemble on the grid under a giant blue arch, while the driver at the top of the title table at the end of each WTCR weekend receives a personalised Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Blue Jacket.



“It’s just the beginning, but [winning the title is] my target,” said Frenchman Vernay. “That’s why I cannot really show how happy I am because it’s just a long way and the target is to win the [title]. But I’m already happy that we are leading. But we need to keep focused and if we keep doing the job we are doing right now all together we should not be far from the top ranking.”

