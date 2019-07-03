Attila Tassi will make his Vila Real debut on a high following his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO best result of fourth place in Germany last month.

However, the 20-year-old from Hungary is facing the prospect of starting Race 1 on the challenging street track at the back of the grid in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Following his retirement from Race 3 at the Nürburbring Nordschleife, the KCMG driver will have new engine for WTCR Race of Portugal, which has resulted in an automatic grid penalty.



Tassi said: “The weekend we had at the Nürburbring was exactly what we needed. We made great progress compared to the previous races and showed that if we can just qualify inside the top 10, we can run there quite easily too.



“Vila Real will be tough because I’ve never driven here and because the engine change means a back-of-the-grid penalty for the first race. Overtaking on street circuits is never easy and we’ll carry 50kg compensation weight. We’ll just do our best to finish as high up as we possibly can before we go into the summer break.”

The post High and low: Tassi arrives on a high, starts at the back in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.