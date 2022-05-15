The high-level competition in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup made overtaking on Pau’s narrow streets even more difficult than normal.

That’s the view of World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller, who completed the Race 1 podium in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR after he was unable to overtake second-placed finisher Esteban Guerrieri.

“It was very complicated and too risky to overtake at this level of competition, and it was already difficult enough to do any mistakes,” said Cyan Racinig driver Muller after he finished third race one behind Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport duo Néstor Girolami and Guerrieri. “I just managed my pace to Guerrieri and keep [Nathanaël] Berthon behind me and that was it. But a podium is especially [pleasing] on this kind of circuit where you need a lot of engagement. I’m really pleased to start the season with a podium.”

