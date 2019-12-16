History is made as Lynk & Co becomes first Chinese brand to power an FIA world title win

History has been made in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with Cyan Racing winning the coveted Teams’ title powered by Lynk & Co, the first Chinese manufacturer to win an FIA world title.

Scores from Thed Björk and Yvan Muller during the 2019 season gave the Sweden-based team the entrants’ award by 34 points ahead of BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse in a thrilling final-round decider in Malaysia last night.



“After a most difficult race weekend and season, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has ended it in a historic way,” said Victor Yang, Vice President of Communications at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. “They have built a solid foundation for 2020 and proven their professional level of team work and spirit. Thanks to the whole team for their efforts and devotion. We look forward for them to challenge for a double title next year.”



For Christian Dahl’s Cyan Racing, the success marks a record third consecutive world title success. After claiming the FIA World Touring Car Championship with Volvo Polestar in 2017, Cyan engineers and technicians were behind the YMR team’s capture of the inaugural WTCR / OSCARO Teams’ title in 2018.



“This has been one of the toughest race weekends the team has ever experienced,” said Fredrik Wahlén, Cyan Racing’s Team Manager. “Everyone really pulled together when we needed it the most. I am proud of all in the team that we for the third year in succession are the champions of the world.”



Björk and and Muller claimed seven wins across the season for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, while Andy Priaulx notched up a single success for sister operation Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. Alexander Murdzevski, Head of Geely Group Motorsport, the company behind the Lynk & Co 03 TCR racer, said: “The Lynk & Co 03 TCR project has been put together in record time, going from plans to a finished car in less than 25 weeks, with almost every unit from every country within the group contributing. We are so proud and happy to witness Cyan Racing claim the title and doing it with such high standard of sportsmanship from race one and throughout.”

The post History is made as Lynk & Co becomes first Chinese brand to power an FIA world title win appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.