Home comforts cheer Huff in WTCR

Volkswagen-powered Rob Huff is treating this week’s WTCR Race of China as something of a home event.

The Sébastien Loeb Racing-run Briton spends several months of the year racing and coaching drivers in the country to the extent he has become a favourite among local fans through his exploits in the China Touring Car Championship.



“I spend three to four months a year in China,” said Huff, who will arrive at the Ningbo International Speedpark on a high following a strong showing in Portugal prior to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO’s summer break. “I have the chance to support motorsport in China and am only too happy to take that opportunity.”



Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets also feels close to home in China, as he explains. “Together with the race at the Nürburgring, the WTCR race in China is virtually a second home race for Volkswagen. Not only is China the most important global market for the Volkswagen brand, but Volkswagen has also enjoyed great motorsport success in China – from the Formula 3 Grand Prix in Macau to the record-breaking run with the electric ID.R race car on Tianmen Mountain. Sébastien Loeb Racing showed last year that the Golf GTI TCR is competitive in Ningbo.”

