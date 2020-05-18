-

Mitchell Cheah, who raced for real when the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup visited his native Malaysia last season, will make a guest start in the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series, contesting the upcoming finale at a virtual Sepang International Circuit.

Other drivers with real-life WTCR experience taking part include Kevin Ceccon, Aurélien Comte, Yann Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami, Mato Homola, Niels Langeveld, Attila Tassi and the ultimate gamer-turned title-winning-racer Norbert Michelisz.



All the action streamed live on Motorsport.tv, Facebook and YouTube

Tonight’s Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale will be streamed onMotorsport.tv,FacebookandYouTubewith James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller providing their usual expert commentary.



Format reminder

19h00: Server opens for practice

19h30: Live stream begins

19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes)

19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes

20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)

20h45: Live stream ends

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Four points split WTCR “Beat the Drivers” top duo ahead of Sepang super-finale part two 5 HOURS AGO

The post Home hero Cheah up for Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Can Azcona upset Guerrieri’s Sepang party again in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers? 8 HOURS AGO